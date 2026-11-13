Parkinson (ribs) was limited at Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

While Parkinson continues to operate with a cap on his practice reps due to the rib issue that sidelined him in Week 8 against the Chargers, fellow TE Tyler Higbee showed up on Thursday's injury report as a DNP due to an illness, and reserve option Davis Allen went from limited Wednesday to no activity one day later. Friday's practice report will unveil the odds of each player to suit up Sunday at Arizona.