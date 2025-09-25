Parkinson (shoulder) was a limited at practice Thursday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Parkinson has opened the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions as he continues to nurse an AC joint sprain that he suffered in Week 1. If available, the tight end could be asked to step into a more significant role in Week 4 against the Colts, with fellow tight end Tyler Higbee (hip) being added to the injury report Thursday. Parkinson's status for Sunday's matchup with Indianapolis will be much clearer following Friday's final injury report of the week.