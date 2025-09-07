Parkinson (shoulder) returned in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Texans, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Parkinson briefly left for the locker room to be evaluated for a shoulder injury. The injury doesn't appear to be a severe one, as the 2020 fourth-rounder is back on the field for the Rams. He logged a one-yard catch at the start of the second quarter prior to his injury.