Parkinson brought in four of five targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-26 win over the 49ers.

Parkinson turned in his finest fantasy outing of the season after hitting pay dirt for the first time in 2025. The veteran backup's season line bumped up to 13-109-1, highlighting how little production the tight end has offered outside of Sunday's strong totals. Outside of expecting another rare touchdown reception, Parkinson can safely be ignored in standard fantasy formats next Sunday against the Seahawks.