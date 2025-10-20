Parkinson secured all three targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 35-7 win against the Jaguars.

The quartet of Rams' tight ends each played at least a third of the snaps on offense, with Parkinson leading the team in yardage, Terrance Ferguson snaring a touchdown, and Tyler Higbee (who notably played the least out of the group) earning six targets. Given the diversity in usage between the four tight ends, a breakthrough for fantasy purposes seems highly unlikely. Parkinson's 7-58-0 receiving line is just slightly below his typical standard over the past three seasons, and his next chance to add to that total will be in two weeks, as the Rams are on bye in Week 8.