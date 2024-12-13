Parkinson secured two of five targets for 21 yards during Thursday's 12-6 victory against the 49ers.

The veteran tight end helped to ice the game in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, converting a big third down with a 14-yard catch just after the two-minute warning. Parkinson was second on the team behind Puka Nacua in targets, and his 32 snaps on offense outpaced fellow tight ends Hunter Long (22) and Davis Allen (15). His 21 yards receiving was his highest total since Week 7 against the Raiders, however, and this lack of production, along with the impending return of Tyler Higbee (knee) makes it hard to trust Parkinson for fantasy purposes. A Week 16 matchup against a stalwart Jets defense further dampens any hope for a breakout performance.