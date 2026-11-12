Parkinson (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Parkinson has seemingly been banged up all season, and the ribs are just the latest issue for the tight end. With Puka Nacua (knee/toe), Davante Adams (hamstring) and Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) vacating more than 45 percent of the Rams' targets, Los Angeles figures to lean heavily on its tight ends to try and get by without its top two receivers and top pass-catching tight end. Parkinson and Tyler Higbee will likely have prominent every-down roles in the coming weeks.