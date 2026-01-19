Parkinson secured three of seven targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Bears in the divisional round.

Parkinson and Puka Nacua tied as team leaders in terms of receiving yards versus Chicago, in a contest that saw Matthew Stafford be held without a passing touchdown while struggling against cold-weather conditions. In three of his last four appearances Parkinson has now drawn exactly seven targets, though notable receiving opportunities were also allocated to fellow tight ends Terrance Ferguson (five targets) and Tyler Higbee (two targets) in the divisional round. Los Angeles' crowded TE corps remains difficult to predict for fantasy purposes, but Parkinson will remain the favorite to lead Rams tight ends in receiving during the NFC Championship Game against Seattle on Sunday, Jan. 25.