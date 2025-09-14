Parkinson (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Parkinson sprained the AC joint in his shoulder in the first half of the Rams' Week 1 win over the Texans. The injury prevented the 2020 fourth-rounder from practicing all week, and he will observe Sunday's game in street clothes while Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson serve in depth roles at tight end behind Tyler Higbee. Parkinson's next chance to play is Week 3 against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 21.