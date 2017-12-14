Rams' Connor Barwin: Full participant at Wednesday's practice
According to head coach Sean McVay, Barwin (forearm) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Barwin fractured his arm in Week 12 against the Saints and has missed every game since. His full participation Wednesday indicates that he will be available Week 15, however, as him and the rest of the Rams' defense try to slow down the Cowboys. Barwin has four sacks so far this season.
