Barwin is set to become a free agent after recording 34 tackles (26 solo) and five sacks during the 2017 campaign.

The veteran edge rusher primarily slotted in as an outside linebacker in Wade Phillips' 3-4 defensive scheme and had a respectable showing. Barwin could return to the Rams because of his familiarity with the organization and the success of defense as a whole. However, Los Angeles wasn't an ideal setup for Barwin's virtual value, so it might take a change of scenery for him to show statistical improvement. His fantasy outlook will remain up in the air until he signs a deal.