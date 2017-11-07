Rams' Connor Barwin: Leaves mark on win over Giants
Barwin recorded four tackles (three solo), a sack and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants.
The sack was Barwin's fourth of the season, and he's also up to a respectable 23 tackles (19 solo). However, it's been a wildly inconsistent campaign from the veteran, as last week against Arizona, he failed to register a single tackle. As a result, it's difficult to rely on Barwin in most IDP settings.
