Rams' Connor Barwin: Makes sack Sunday
Barwin recorded five tackles (four solo) and one sack Sunday against the Seahawks.
Barwin now has five sacks through 12 games this season. His inconsistency is troubling, though, since he had just six tackles in the five games before Sunday's outing, making him a risky play in the championship week ahead.
