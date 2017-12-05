Rams' Connor Barwin: On track for another absence
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Barwin (forearm) to miss the team's Week 14 matchup with the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Barwin sustained a fractured left forearm in the Rams' Week 12 win over the Saints and looks like he could be at risk of missing the rest of the season, though the team will continue to evaluate him on a game-by-game basis for now. His absence from Sunday's victory over the Cardinals resulted in additional snaps for Ethan Westbrooks, who took advantage of the opportunity by recording four tackles and two sacks.
More News
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Won't play Sunday vs. Arizona•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Out indefinitely with broken arm•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Will not return Sunday•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Leaves mark on win over Giants•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Season-high five tackles•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Inks one-year deal with Rams•
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire
Need some Waiver Wire help for your Fantasy playoffs? We’ve got you covered on the Fantasy...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
What you missed: Monday night wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?