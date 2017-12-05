Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Barwin (forearm) to miss the team's Week 14 matchup with the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Barwin sustained a fractured left forearm in the Rams' Week 12 win over the Saints and looks like he could be at risk of missing the rest of the season, though the team will continue to evaluate him on a game-by-game basis for now. His absence from Sunday's victory over the Cardinals resulted in additional snaps for Ethan Westbrooks, who took advantage of the opportunity by recording four tackles and two sacks.