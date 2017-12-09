Rams' Connor Barwin: Questionable for Week 14
Barwin (forearm) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Head coach Sean McVay indicated earlier this week that Barwin isn't expected to be available for Week 14, but he was able to put in a limited practice Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 31-year-old is likely still not expected to be available against the Eagles, but he has yet to be officially ruled out.
More News
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: On track for another absence•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Won't play Sunday vs. Arizona•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Out indefinitely with broken arm•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Will not return Sunday•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Leaves mark on win over Giants•
-
Rams' Connor Barwin: Season-high five tackles•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 RB sleepers
With Joe Mixon (concussion) out, Jamey Eisenberg says Giovani Bernard can be a star in Week...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...