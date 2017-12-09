Barwin (forearm) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Head coach Sean McVay indicated earlier this week that Barwin isn't expected to be available for Week 14, but he was able to put in a limited practice Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 31-year-old is likely still not expected to be available against the Eagles, but he has yet to be officially ruled out.

