Barwin (forearm) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Barwin will be sidelined for the second straight contest with the fractured left forearm, but despite the serious-sounding nature of his injury, the linebacker doesn't appear to be a shutdown candidate just yet. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday, offering optimism that he'll gain clearance to play at some point during the Rams' final three games of the regular season.