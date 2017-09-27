Play

Barwin notched five tackles (three solo) and a sack against the Ravens on Sunday.

Barwin looks as if he's eased his way into a starting role in Los Angeles, but his IDP value relies on tackling the quarterback. However, if he can continue to raise his tackle total and maintain pressure on opposing quarterbacks, he could be considered a consistent IDP asset.

