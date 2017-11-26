Rams' Connor Barwin: Will not return Sunday
Barwin injured his arm in Sunday's game against the Saints and will not return, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Barwin had just two tackles total in the two games coming into Week 12. Samson Ebukam stands to see an increase in playing time as a result.
