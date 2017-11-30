The Rams have ruled Barwin out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Barwin fractured his left arm in the Week 12 win over the Saints, so there's a real possibility he could be moved to season-ending injured reserve this week. The 31-year-old has amassed 25 tackles and four sacks across 11 games this season.

