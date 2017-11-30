Rams' Connor Barwin: Won't play Sunday vs. Arizona
The Rams have ruled Barwin out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Barwin fractured his left arm in the Week 12 win over the Saints, so there's a real possibility he could be moved to season-ending injured reserve this week. The 31-year-old has amassed 25 tackles and four sacks across 11 games this season.
More News
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.