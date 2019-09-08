Kupp (knee) is active as expected for Sunday's Week 1 tilt versus the Panthers.

Kupp will make his return to action after suffering a Week 10 ACL tear last season. The third-year wideout will look to pick up where he left off during his truncated sophomore campaign, when he compiled a 40-566-6 line across eight games before being sidelined.

