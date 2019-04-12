Coach Sean McVay said on The Rich Eisen Show that Kupp is "doing good" in his rehab from a torn ACL in his left knee, with the aim to have him operating at close to 100 percent by Week 1.

Almost exactly five months removed from the injury and subsequent surgery, Kupp is on pace with his rehab by all indications. He even began running at the Rams' facility in mid-March, according to Clarence Dennis of the team's official site. There's a belief Kupp will be ready to participate in training camp in late July and early August, but the real test will be in-game reps at some point in the preseason. After he was lost for the season Week 10, Jared Goff surpassed 300 yards passing just twice in nine games (as opposed to six times in the first 10 contests). A healthy Kupp should revitalize the aerial attack.