Kupp (knee) took part in team drills that were at less than 100 percent speed Tuesday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Kupp participated in individual drills last week, but this is the first mention of him making an appearance during the team drills portion of OTAs. The fact that the session was less than full speed likely played a role in Kupp's ability to partake, though it's an encouraging sign nonetheless. Coming off of a torn ACL and subsequent surgery last November, Kupp is aiming to be ready for the start of the 2019 regular season.