Rams' Cooper Kupp: Appears in team drills
Kupp (knee) took part in team drills that were at less than 100 percent speed Tuesday, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
Kupp participated in individual drills last week, but this is the first mention of him making an appearance during the team drills portion of OTAs. The fact that the session was less than full speed likely played a role in Kupp's ability to partake, though it's an encouraging sign nonetheless. Coming off of a torn ACL and subsequent surgery last November, Kupp is aiming to be ready for the start of the 2019 regular season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Available RB, WR, TE Opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...