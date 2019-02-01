Rams' Cooper Kupp: Avoiding setbacks so far
Kupp (knee) said he hasn't dealt with any setbacks in his recovery from a torn ACL, Sam Farmer of the LA Times reports.
Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed the surgery Nov. 16, said the procedure was "pretty straight forward" while also cautioning that not every player returns to his previous form. The 25-year-old wide receiver does have youth working in his favor, and it doesn't hurt that he had a solid track record of durability dating back to college before he ran into knee problems during the 2018 campaign. Kupp has mostly avoided the media throughout his rehab process, but he's still been around his teammates trying to help with preparation for games. He'll be 10 months removed from the injury when Week 1 of 2019 rolls around.
