Kupp (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after he was a full participant in Friday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Head coach Sean McVay said earlier Friday that Kupp was on track to suit up this weekend, but it wasn't known until after the Rams concluded their final practice of the week whether or not the wideout would carry a designation into Sunday. Evidently, Kupp assuaged any concerns about the health of his right ankle during the practice session, and he should head into the Week 12 game without any restrictions. In the five full contests he's played this season -- Kupp left early in the Week 11 win over the Seahawks and didn't return due to the lateral ankle sprain -- the 30-year-old receiver has produced a 23-364-1 receiving line on 45 targets.