Kupp's expected to miss some time, but he appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario with his ankle injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kupp went to the locker room after getting hit low in the fourth quarter of the Week 10 loss to Arizona. Coach Sean McVay initially feared a season-ending injury, and while Kupp won't be completely out of the woods until more test results come in, he appears to be dealing with a less severe injury. A return in Week 11 against New Orleans looks unlikely at first glance, but a clearer picture of Kupp's status should emerge after further testing.