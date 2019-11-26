Rams' Cooper Kupp: Bottled up despite 10 targets
Kupp caught six of 10 targets for 35 yards in Monday night's 45-6 loss to the Ravens.
Kupp led the Rams in looks from quarterback Jared Goff, but found next to no room to operate. To make matters worse, his final target bounced off his hands for a Baltimore interception. After a 220-yard outburst in Week 8, Kupp has combined for just 88 yards in three games since, putting him in a serious slump ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.
