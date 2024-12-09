Kupp recorded five receptions on eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills.

Kupp was overshadowed by Puka Nacua's 162-yard performance, but he had a solid showing of his own while operating as the Rams' big-play threat. He had long receptions of 37 and 24 yards and also found the end zone on a 17-yard reception late in the third quarter. After combining to record only 77 yards across his last two games, this was a needed bounceback performance for Kupp, though he is still clearly operating behind Nacua as the number two option in the passing game.