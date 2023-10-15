Kupp secured seven of nine targets for 148 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-9 victory over the Cardinals.

For the second straight contest since returning from a hamstring injury, Kupp led the Rams in targets, receptions and receiving yardage, and unlike last week against the Eagles, no one else came close to touching the former All-Pro's gaudy stat line as the rest of the team combined only managed eight catches for 78 yards. Kupp also brought in Matthew Stafford's only touchdown pass of the game, a 14-yard lob that marked Kupp's first touchdown reception since Week 9 against Tampa Bay in 2022. In two games since returning, Kupp has a 15-266-1 receiving line and has clearly returned to being the focal point of the offense for the Rams. He'll look to keep the good times rolling against a well-rested Steelers defense in Week 7.