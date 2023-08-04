Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Thursday that he considers Kupp (hamstring) day-to-day and expects him to be "alright," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

LaFleur might be a bit too optimistic here, considering a previous report from Schefter suggested the wide receiver would be out for "a few weeks" after injuring his hamstring during Tuesday's practice. It is possible the Rams are feeling a bit better about things a few days later, but it's also possible this is just coach-speak and Kupp is still expected to miss the remainder of training camp. The timing of the injury early in camp gives Kupp nearly six weeks to recover before the Rams host the Seahawks in Week 1 (Sept. 10).