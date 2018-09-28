Kupp brought in nine of 11 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 38-31 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. He also returned one punt for four yards.

Kupp's totals not only paced the Rams on the night, but they also served as career-best figures. The 2017 third-round pick was virtually unstoppable, especially in a first half when he hauled in scoring passes of 70 and 19 yards. While his target share Thursday was somewhat of an outlier, Kupp retains a steady complementary role alongside Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, one that's seen him log no fewer than six looks in any of his first four games. He'll look to continue his early-season surge against the Seahawks in Week 5.