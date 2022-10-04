Kupp caught 14 of 19 targets for 122 yards in Monday's 24-9 loss to the 49ers.
With seven catches for 58 yards in the first half, Kupp accounted for more than half of Matthew Stafford's completions and passing yards as the Rams took a 14-6 deficit into the locker room. The star receiver posted a similar stat line in the second half, even as Los Angeles' offense continued to struggle. Kupp set a new career high in catches with 14, and he's racked up double-digit catches for over 100 yards in three of four games heading into a Week 5 visit from the Cowboys.