Kupp injured his left knee Sunday against the Broncos, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

With Kupp carted off Sunday after his leg buckled under him, his Week 7 status (at least) is in peril. Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods are on hand to head the Rams' wideout corps in Kupp's absence, with Josh Reynolds a candidate to see added opportunities in the team's offense.