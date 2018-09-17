Rams' Cooper Kupp: Catches each of six targets
Kupp caught each of his six targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Cardinals.
Kupp ranks third on the team with 15 targets through two weeks, sitting slightly behind Robert Woods (18) and Brandin Cooks (15) in an offense that doesn't direct many looks to tight ends. Half of Kupp's targets in Sunday's contest came in the red zone, and he also had a carry near the goal line wiped out by a holding penalty. He gets more high-value opportunities than a typical slot receiver, though the vast majority of his targets do come on short or intermediate passes. Kupp will do battle with a talented Chargers secondary in a Week 3 home game.
