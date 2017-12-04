Kupp secured five of six targets for 68 yards during Sunday's 32-16 victory over the Cardinals.

Although running back Todd Gurley finished as the leader in most receiving categories due to a heavy dose of check-down passes, Kupp was again the most-targeted wideout in the second straight game without receiver Robert Woods (shoulder). The rookie out of Eastern Washington has now averaged 8.5 targets in Woods' absence compared to the 6.1 looks he's seen otherwise. With Woods expected to sit out at least one more week, Kupp's increased workload seems safe for the time being. However, he draws a tough matchup in Week 14 against an Eagles team allowing just 6.3 yards per pass attempt, the second-lowest mark in the NFL.