Kupp caught three of six targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 27-20 overtime loss to Washington.

The rookie's fantasy day would have been a lot better if he wasn't held out of the end zone at the one-yard line in the second quarter. Kupp still led the Rams in targets, and it's encouraging that quarterback Jared Goff looked his way in the red zone. Kupp profiles as a much better option in PPR settings, as he's already a favorite of Goff. Just keep in mind that Kupp will probably continue to have a wide range of outcomes from week to week.