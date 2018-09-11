Rams' Cooper Kupp: Catches key touchdown in Week 1 win
Kupp secured five of nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 yards on two carries in Monday's season-opening, 33-13 win over Oakland.
Kupp made arguably the game's most important play, securing an eight-yard touchdown as the third quarter expired to break a 13-13 tie before the floodgates opened up in the fourth. The second-year slot receiver's nine targets tied Robert Woods for the team lead, with Brandin Cooks hot on their heels at eight. Given that distribution, all three guys should have some weeks in which they end up leading Los Angeles' receiving corps in fantasy production. That distinction went to Kupp in Week 1 thanks to his ability to get into the end zone.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.