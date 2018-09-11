Kupp secured five of nine targets for 52 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 yards on two carries in Monday's season-opening, 33-13 win over Oakland.

Kupp made arguably the game's most important play, securing an eight-yard touchdown as the third quarter expired to break a 13-13 tie before the floodgates opened up in the fourth. The second-year slot receiver's nine targets tied Robert Woods for the team lead, with Brandin Cooks hot on their heels at eight. Given that distribution, all three guys should have some weeks in which they end up leading Los Angeles' receiving corps in fantasy production. That distinction went to Kupp in Week 1 thanks to his ability to get into the end zone.