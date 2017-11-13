Kupp caught six of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans.

Kupp notched a new career high for receptions while still landing between 35 and 60 yards for a sixth consecutive game. It's hard to see much upside so long as Robert Woods stays healthy, but the rookie is at least good for a couple of catches every week, and he gets more red-zone work than the typical slot receiver. Kupp draws a tougher matchup in Week 11 on the road against the Vikings.