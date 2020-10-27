Kupp caught all six of his targets for 43 yards in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Bears. He also rushed once for 16 yards.

Kupp helped the Rams move the sticks while catching everything thrown his way. Although he also got involved with a rush Monday, Kupp has now totaled just 54 receiving yards in his last two games. Considering he averaged over 80 yards while scoring twice in his four games prior, Kupp's most recent form has been somewhat underwhelming, but with no miscues Monday he's at least moving in the right direction ahead of Week 8's matchup with the Dolphins.