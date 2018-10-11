Coach Sean McVay said that Kupp (concussion) would participate in individual drills during Thursday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

McVay noted that if Kupp performs all drills Thursday without any recurrence of concussion symptoms, the wideout will be allowed to practice fully Friday. If that comes to fruition, there wouldn't be much concern regarding Kupp's status for the Week 6 game against the Broncos, though he would still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist prior to the 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff. Fellow wideout Brandin Cooks, who also exited the Week 5 win over the Seahawks with a concussion, appears to be at the same stage as Kupp in his recovery from the head injury. The Rams are thus expected to have all key members of their prolific passing attack in the fold once Sunday arrives.