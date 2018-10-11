Rams' Cooper Kupp: Cleared for individual drills
Coach Sean McVay said that Kupp (concussion) would participate in individual drills during Thursday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
McVay noted that if Kupp performs all drills Thursday without any recurrence of concussion symptoms, the wideout will be allowed to practice fully Friday. If that comes to fruition, there wouldn't be much concern regarding Kupp's status for the Week 6 game against the Broncos, though he would still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist prior to the 4:05 p.m. EDT kickoff. Fellow wideout Brandin Cooks, who also exited the Week 5 win over the Seahawks with a concussion, appears to be at the same stage as Kupp in his recovery from the head injury. The Rams are thus expected to have all key members of their prolific passing attack in the fold once Sunday arrives.
More News
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: No practice reps Wednesday•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Takes part in Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: McVay 'optimistic' regarding concussion•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Ruled out with concussion•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Undergoing concussion tests•
-
Rams' Cooper Kupp: Career-best night in Week 4 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...