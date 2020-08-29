Updating a previous report, Kupp's early exit from Saturday's practice was precautionary and he's not dealing with any injuries, per coach Sean McVay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp fans can exhale after some nervous moments, as the coach's post-practice press conference revealed that the slot receiver is healthy. Prior to exiting the practice, Kupp had been serving as the holder for the kicking competition, so the coaching staff likely decided to give him the day off rather than put him at any risk in the unfamiliar role.