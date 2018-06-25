Kupp is part of a deep receiving corps that also includes Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, Pharoh Cooper and Mike Thomas, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports.

Reynolds, Cooper and Thomas had a few nice moments, but there's no question Cooks and Woods will be the starters outside, with Kupp locked in as the slot man for an offense that had three or more wideouts on the field for a league-high 84 percent of its snaps last season. Cooks figures to see more passes than Sammy Watkins did, but there should still be plenty of opportunity for both Woods and Kupp, considering tight ends accounted for only 17 percent of the team's targets in 2017. While a breakout season from Tyler Higbee or Gerald Everett might change things, it appears coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff will focus on getting the ball to the trio of starting wide receivers and RB Todd Gurley.