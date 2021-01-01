Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Kupp (illness) wouldn't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After he was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, Kupp was facing an uphill battle to clear all health-related protocols ahead of the regular-season finale. As a result, the Rams' decision to officially rule Kupp out for the contest comes as little surprise, and it now sets Van Jefferson up to fill a starting role at receiver alongside Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds. The Rams will hope that Kupp can gain clearance in time for a potential wild-card playoff game Jan. 9 or 10, should Los Angeles punch its ticket to the postseason with a win over the Cardinals or a Bears loss to the Packers.