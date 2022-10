Kupp is expected to be day-to-day with an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kupp picked up the ankle injury late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, but he appears to have avoided a significant issue. The superstar wideout's participation during practices ahead of Week 9 should provide further clarity on Kupp's availability, but the Rams will likely be extremely cautious with him moving forward.