Rams' Cooper Kupp: Costly fumble in Week 11 loss
Kupp brought in six of seven targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Vikings. He also lost a fumble.
Kupp checked in behind only Robert Woods in receptions and yardage on the Rams, but his costly fumble just shy of the goal line in the second quarter was costly. Otherwise, the rookie outpacing position mate Sammy Watkins for the second consecutive week. Kupp's crisp route running and normally sure hands continue to afford him a solid number of targets each week, keeping him particularly viable in PPR formats and as a modestly-priced DFS play. He'll look to continue producing against the Saints in Week 12.
