Kupp underwent an MRI on his hamstring after exiting Tuesday's practice, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Rams are expected to be cautious with the wideout's injury, but the report suggests that Kupp could be back "for scrimmages in a few weeks," a timeline that suggests he'll have a chance to be back in advance of Week 1. While Kupp is sidelined, the likes of Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek (back), Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson figure to see added opportunities in practice.