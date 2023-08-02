Kupp underwent an MRI on his hamstring after exiting Tuesday's practice and could be back for scrimmages "in a few weeks," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Rams are expected to be cautious with their top wideout for the rest of training camp and the preseason, but Schefter's report suggests Kupp will have a chance at being ready to go in advance of Week 1. While Kupp is sidelined, the likes of Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek (back), Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson are all likely to see added opportunities in practice.