Rams' Cooper Kupp: Dashes for long score
Kupp caught seven of 10 targets for 220 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati.
The 220 yards were a career-high for the prolific young receiver. His biggest splash was in the second quarter when Jared Goff made a throw to the outside off a double-reverse flea flicker and Kupp did the rest, galloping toward the end zone for a 65-yard score. The Rams have a lot of weapons on offense even if Brandin Cooks (concussion) misses some time, but Kupp has been on a different level this season while leading the team in catches, targets, yards, and touchdowns as Jared Goff's security blanket. He's had at least 10 targets in five of eight games this season. After beating up on the hapless Bengals, Kupp and the Rams get the Steelers after the bye.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...