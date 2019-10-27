Rams' Cooper Kupp: Dashes for long score

Kupp caught seven of 10 targets for 220 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 win over Cincinnati.

The 220 yards were a career-high for the prolific young receiver. His biggest splash was in the second quarter when Jared Goff made a throw to the outside off a double-reverse flea flicker and Kupp did the rest, galloping toward the end zone for a 65-yard score. The Rams have a lot of weapons on offense even if Brandin Cooks (concussion) misses some time, but Kupp has been on a different level this season while leading the team in catches, targets, yards, and touchdowns as Jared Goff's security blanket. He's had at least 10 targets in five of eight games this season. After beating up on the hapless Bengals, Kupp and the Rams get the Steelers after the bye.