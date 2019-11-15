Rams' Cooper Kupp: Dealing with stomach bug

Kupp missed Friday's practice due to a stomach illness, but he's expected to be fine for Sunday's game against Chicago, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear if the Rams view the ailment as enough of a concern to list Kupp as questionable on their final injury report. The wide receiver is looking to bounce back from last week's goose egg against the Steelers, but he'll be tasked with trying to get open against another tough defense Sunday night.