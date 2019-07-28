Rams' Cooper Kupp: Deemed to have no restrictions
Coach Sean McVay said Kupp (knee) doesn't have any restrictions at the start of training camp, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.
Despite suffering a torn ACL in Week 10 and undergoing surgery Nov. 16, Kupp has progressed enough that he's received clearance for all activity. Maybe this shouldn't be a surprise, considering he was healthy enough to partake in team drills during the offseason program. In any case, the Rams likely will exercise caution with Kupp during the preseason slate to avoid any unnecessary contact.
