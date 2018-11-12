Rams' Cooper Kupp: Diagnosed with ACL tear
Kupp has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Testing confirmed the Rams' fear of a season-ending injury. The talented second-year wideout will hope to make it back for Week 1 of 2019, while Josh Reynolds figures to step in as the No. 3 receiver in an offense that almost exclusively uses three-wide sets. The Rams could alter their strategy to account for Kupp's absence, potentially using more formations that keep tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett on the field at the same time. Kupp injured the same left knee in which he suffered an MCL sprain four weeks prior.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...