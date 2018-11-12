Kupp has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Testing confirmed the Rams' fear of a season-ending injury. The talented second-year wideout will hope to make it back for Week 1 of 2019, while Josh Reynolds figures to step in as the No. 3 receiver in an offense that almost exclusively uses three-wide sets. The Rams could alter their strategy to account for Kupp's absence, potentially using more formations that keep tight ends Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett on the field at the same time. Kupp injured the same left knee in which he suffered an MCL sprain four weeks prior.

More News
Our Latest Stories